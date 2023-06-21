Asaph to launch ‘Asaph and Friends’ movement in South Africa

Brandon Moyo – [email protected]

HIP-HOP superstar, Asaph is set to launch his new initiative “Asaph and Friends” in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa this Saturday.

This monthly initiative was born under the umbrella of an even broader movement titled “Vibe Culture”.

Through the initiative, Asaph is scheduled to play host to a selection of 100 special guests from Zimbabwe and South Africa in a classy and “vibing” hangout and music affair that will be complemented by braai, games, fashion, and culture.

“It’s always been my goal to reach out and connect people through music and good vibes. So launching Asaph and Friends in South Africa actually takes huge strides in not only connecting people but countries as well. It’s sharing the Hip-hop culture across two different worlds,” said Asaph.

Affectionately known as “Mambo,” Asaph who is signed under Def Jam Africa continues to strive to be the voice of the people and build lasting legacies for artistes, which is the reason behind starting this initiative.

“The beauty of hanging and vibing with the right people is that great opportunities are born. Asaph and Friends is about bringing creatives together with industry bosses and the people who control the money.

So, it’s essentially a networking space in an environment that is comfortable and convenient for creativity to thrive.

“It’s not just about dancing and having fun. It’s about creating a space for business opportunities and deals to be made. I can’t wait to bring it back home to Zimbabwe and share the experience with my peers in the industry to take us all to the next level together,” he said.

Set to take place once every month in different cities, countries, or locations around Asaph’s birth city, Bulawayo, Asaph and Friends is primed to be “the place to be” for anyone who wants to grow their craft and business as it spreads a culture of collaboration and skills exchange while also being a platform for showcasing various artistic talents to an audience some might otherwise never have access to.

“I’ve come to learn that teaming up with the right people in this business is key to finding your feet and moving in the right direction. Asaph and Friends was born from a collaboration of people with influence in the media and business circles like my business partner Sir Harold Moyo who is an entrepreneurial giant in his own right and has access to people I could never reach alone.

“As well as my creative team Rebel Film Productions whose content creation game has blended excellently with the brand Asaph, taking it to new heights I could never have reached alone. We all work so well together generating all these amazing ideas and strategies to execute them, and I dream of sharing this with the world. This is just the beginning,” said Asaph.

All the monthly editions of the new “Asaph and Friends” events will be building up to the mega event, which is scheduled for December. The biggest “Asaph and Friends” event will be dubbed “Vibe Culture Fest” and will take place at the end of each year starting this December.

“We’ll be building friendships and relationships with our partners, collaborators, funders, well-wishers and fan bases across the world through all these monthly editions of Asaph and Friends. This is why we even used the phrase ‘and friends’ in the title of the event.

“However, the December edition will always be much bigger taking on a life much greater than a hangout and becoming a full-blown festival with big performances from around the world, wild activities, and even a wider diversity of culture, fashion, and vibes,” said Asaph.

As the new initiative gains momentum, the rapper has had another successful initiative now known as “Movie Night with Asaph”. It takes place on Fridays at Bulawayo’s Ster-Kinerkor movie house. Over the past few weeks, Asaph has been providing entertainment to movie lovers in the state-of-the-art cinema and also giving away free movie tickets. Some of the movie nights that Asaph has graced include the premiere of Fast X, Little Mermaid and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. – @brandon_malvin.