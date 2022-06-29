Asaph to share stage with Sun El, readies EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s hip-hop perennial figure, Asaph is back in the studio recording songs for his upcoming EP titled Mhofu.

The EP set for release in August comes a few months after his debut single Thebele with South African rapper Loki which was recorded at his new home, Def Jam Recordings Africa.

“I’m back at it now and busy recording my upcoming EP which will be released in August. I’ve been overly impressed with the studio sessions and I’m optimistic for the future. Fans should expect the unusual on this one as they’re set to witness God’s power in a black man,” he said.

The Mambo singer who rocked crowds at the Victoria Falls Carnival is set to perform in Harare at The Unplugged show slated for Saturday at Rylance Farm in Borrowdale. He said he is ready to put on a set never seen before.

“I’m very ready to perform and outdo myself at the show. I’ve been having a couple of rehearsals because I want this to be different from anything anyone has ever seen me do,” he said.

At the show, Asaph is set to share the stage with popular South African DJ Sun El Musician who performed in Victoria Falls alongside, rappers Takura, TK Beatz, Shashl, Fusion 5 Mangwiro and DJ Rimo.

Asaph’s performances are the very reason he got the Def Jam Recordings Africa deal in the first place as his set is characterised by high-octane energy and a special connection with the fans.

In a prior interview, Asaph told Chronicle Showbiz how his work ethic got him the coveted contract.

“I performed at the Shutdown Bulawayo gig back in 2019 and there were scouts from Universal Music who were watching the performances. I later discovered that I’d been on their radar since I released Mambo and Vibe is Correct so when they saw my set, they were impressed. That’s when the talks started,” said Asaph.