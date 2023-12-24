Asaph unveils latest EP, “Feed The Streets”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned hip-hop artiste Asaph recently dropped his much-anticipated EP titled “Feed The Streets” featuring a compelling lineup of eight tracks. The album boasts collaborations with various artistes, promising a diverse and engaging musical experience.

Asaph delved into the inspiration behind the EP and his aspirations for its impact on his fan base. The artiste revealed that the driving force behind creating “Feed The Streets” was a desire to offer more music to his dedicated followers after a period of relative quietness.

“I felt the need to give my fans more music to enjoy. After a brief hiatus, I’m back to deliver what the people want. The songs reflect my motivations and convey a few prayers addressing the experiences I’ve been going through,” explained Asaph.

Expressing his hopes for the EP, Asaph emphasised his unwavering commitment to delivering quality music, irrespective of external opinions about him or his career.

“I hope people understand that, regardless of what others think about me or my music, I’m here to provide them with good music – whether it’s for inspiration, motivation, or simply to vibe to. I’ll always be here to feed the streets,” asserted Asaph.

The production of the EP was skillfully handled by Sparks45, with Throne hosting the project. Asaph collaborated with a roster of talented artists, including Indigo Saint, Ganyaz Jr, X The Lyrical Venom, and MUSE, contributing to the album’s distinctive sound and style.

The release of “Feed The Streets” marks Asaph’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering a musical experience that resonates with his audience. The collaborative efforts of producers and fellow artistes add depth to the project, promising an immersive and memorable listening experience. – @TashaMutsiba