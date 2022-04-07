Asaph’s first Def Jam recording out

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE wait for Asaph’s first project with his newly-found home, Def Jam Recordings Africa is over as the stable released the track title Thebelele yesterday.

The song which features South African rapper Loki is tipped to be a club banger but has received a slow uptake on YouTube with a mere below 600 views (at the time of writing).

Both Asaph and Loki are new recruits to their respective stables, Def Jam Recordings Africa and KO’s Skhanda World and both were ecstatic at the song’s release.

Asaph said, “I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point, and now it’s all about the vibes and having a good time celebrating where we are and what’s to come.”

Loki shared the same hype and said he was excited to be part of the project.

“I’m really excited to be a part of a song like this. Even when we were making the song, it felt like two worlds coming together seamlessly, creating something that will hopefully last for the ages,” said Loki.

Loosely translated, Thebelele means “Good life” so the song is about working hard to achieve a better life.

Music lovers took to social media to share their thoughts on the song laced with vernacular and English lyrics. Below are some of the comments.

One Mhle Nzima said the song solidifies Asaph as a mambo (king).

“Bringing the heat like a mambo! Bars from the city of kings,” said Nzima.

Muzingaye Thaka said the song should make people, “wake up from our slumber.”

“Imma need all of us to actually wake up from our slumber because this young man is exactly who he thinks he is – mambo,” said Thaka.

Chita Chiketa said the song will be a hit among music clubs.

“This gonna bang hard in the club, trust me,” said Chiketa. – @eMKlass_49