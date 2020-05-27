Asaph’s Like So debuts on Channel O

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Bulawayo boy has done it! Asaph has got recognition for his hard work after his video for Like So premiered on DStv’s Channel O.

The video is his first musical visual to get airplay on the channel, something which is seen by many artistes as a breakthrough field in their work.

Asaph said this was evidence that he is on the right track in his career.

“It’s pretty exciting that the video is now being played on Channel O. This is another confirmation that I’m on the right track and hopefully, this is one of those steps that really elevates my reach to be one of the biggest artistes in the country,” said Asaph.

Apart from the song doing wonders in the regional space, Like So has been trending on radio stations where it is topping the charts on stations such as ZiFM Stereo.

@mthabisi_mthire