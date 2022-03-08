ASC preps begin with inter-club selection meeting

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the African Senior Championships (ASC) to be held in Mauritius in June will begin with an inter-club track and field selection meeting at White City Stadium on April 2.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) said the selection event is set to attract a host of athletes from around the country.

“The inter-club track and field championship will be a selection competition for athletes for the Africa Senior Championship to be held in Mauritius in June, World Champs to be held in the USA in July and World Juniors to be held in Colombia in August,” said Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika.

He said all top athletes from across the country were expected to participate at the selection event.

“This meeting is very important to us as we are going to use it as one of the key selection platforms for both seniors and juniors,” said Madanyika.

Events athletes can enter are 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1 500m, 5 000m, 10 000m, 4x100m relay, long jump and high jump.

Meanwhile, athletes earmarked by Naaz for future international competitions are expected to begin their second camp in Bulawayo this month.

Ngonidzashe Ncube, Tryphina Picardo, Ethel Sibanda, Annie Chirisa, Moses Tarakinyu, Tendai Zimuto, Wellington Varevi, Elijah Mabhunu and Caroline Mhandu have been picked for the camp based on times they registered in recent races.

