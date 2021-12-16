Ashleigh Love returns on stage

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER successfully launching her music video for her track Raining last week, contemporary vocalist Ashleigh Love is ready to quench her hunger for performing live and hopes to do so this Friday at Sabela Studios in Bulawayo.

Ashleigh Love will be a supporting act for local rapper M.U.S.E’s Live Concert alongside Novuyo Seagirl, and Brucella at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), where Sabela Studios is situated.

Ashleigh Love said even though she has been off the public stage for a while, she is raring to perform. She has only been doing some online shows and these include Intwasa Arts Festival and PROVE.

“Yes, it’s been long since I last performed and the event serves as a good platform for me to showcase what I have. Releasing Raining has injected a fresh impetus into my craft and I feel reinvigorated to go out there and perform my new sound, “said Ashleigh Love.

At the prospect of performing alongside some of the industry’s best, Ashleigh told Chronicle Showbiz that such an arrangement is the stuff of dreams and she cannot wait to share the stage with them.

“Novuyo Seagirl, M.U.S.E and Brucella are three of the most respected artistes in the precinct and sharing the stage with them is quite dreamlike. I cannot wait to mix and mingle with them,” she added. – @eMKlass_49