Ashta Eez: Zimbabwean’s musical gem sparkles in Poland

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN musician, Ashta Eez, born Natasha Tinashe Angela Zembe, is making waves with her unique blend of music and dance in Warsaw, Poland. She has been ascending the musical ranks with precision, crafting quality tunes and accompanying visuals that resonate with audiences far and wide.

Her journey began at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), and after a brief stay in Mpopoma suburb with her grandparents, she ventured to Botswana. It was in 2018 that Ashta Eez made her mark on the music scene with her debut album Diverse, leading to performances at the KTV Kids Dance Competition in Botswana and other venues across Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Saturday Leisure, the Ayeye singer opened up about her artistic drive. Ashta Eez’s music, which spans house, Amapiano, EDM, techno, rave, and Afrobeats, is a reflection of her diverse cultural experiences.

“I have incorporated different elements of those cultures into my music. Being exposed made me accept and appreciate diversity. I got used to listening to different sounds and it has changed my perceptions and helped me gain valuable insight into another way of life,” she said.

Her musical influences are a roll call of iconic artistes: Missy Elliot, Ciara, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Aaliyah, and Bucie. For Ashta Eez, success is defined by “personal growth, hard work, dedication and having a vision and setting goals.”

The origin of her stage name is a playful twist on her real name, a nod to the various monikers she was given during school talent shows. Ashta Eez is not just a musician but also a dancer, dance instructor, and teacher.

“I’m not a choreographer, I’m a dancer, dance instructor, a teacher, and a musician. The main difference between a dance instructor/teacher and a choreographer is that a dance instructor/teacher focuses on teaching students dance techniques and routines, while the main focus of a choreographer is to plan the movements that create a dance routine.

“For example, I can teach other students what another choreographer created but with a choreographer, they compose and tell the dancers how to perform the dance peacefully,” she said.

Her career as a dance and Zumba teacher has been instrumental in her artistic development, allowing her to navigate the complexities of the industry.

“I feel like as a dancer, it’s much harder for me to create choreography and take the role as a choreographer fully. I have managed to come up with creative ideas and turned them into dance routines. With Zumba, it’s easier movements and is an exercise programme than a dance style with more technique like contemporary or ballet,” she admitted.

In a world without death, Ashta Eez dreams of collaborations with the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Aaliyah, as well as a host of other talented artists.

“I love his (Tuku) music and it has so much meaning and I would have learned a lot from him, Aaliyah because she was my childhood inspiration, and as for the alive ones, I honestly would want to collaborate with many names, I’m not picky, a lot of artistes are talented in their unique way.”

This year, she’s focused on releasing new songs, and videos, and engaging in media work, aiming for recognition and awards. Her recent work on Mjolo has already caught the attention of BBC UK, and she’s eager for more such opportunities.

Despite her dynamic presence in music videos, Ashta Eez is an introvert at heart, cherishing her moments of solitude.

A prolific singer and dancer equipped with a Degree in Education from the University of Pretoria, Ashta Eez teaches Grades 1 to 8 in Poland.

Ashta Eez is no stranger to performing alongside musical giants in the form of Omah Lay and Freeman. This coming Saturday, she will be performing at an event hosted by Zimlinkup and Afropolska where she will rub shoulders with South African Amapiano superstar, Tyler ICU at Loft 44 in Warsaw.

According to Ashta Eez, up-and-coming artistes need to enjoy their journey, never give up, go at their own pace, do what makes them happy, and never stop learning.