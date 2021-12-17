Asidleni lemali…Big Zulu coming to Byo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, people had one wish that was inspired by South African rapper Big Zulu (real name Siyabonga Nene), having a lot of money and spending it like there’s no tomorrow. On the 27th of December, they are going to blow their hard-earned cash when the Imali Eningi hit-maker comes to Bulawayo for an appearance at The Boundary Bar and Restaurant.

The Umuzi eSandton hit-maker will touch base in the city for the first time and he is promising tons of fun for those who will attend.

Confirming his appearance on a video on social media, the Inkabi Records owner said: “On the 27th of December, let’s meet at the Boundary for a fun-filled programme. I will be performing there.”

He urged his “vaccinated” Zimbabwean fans to come in numbers for what he called the “Vaccination Party” to enjoy. – @eMKlass_49