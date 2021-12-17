Asidleni lemali…Big Zulu coming to Byo

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, people had one wish that was inspired by South African rapper Big Zulu (real name Siyabonga Nene), having a lot of money and spending it like there’s no tomorrow. On the 27th of December, they are going to blow their hard-earned cash when the Imali Eningi hit-maker comes to Bulawayo for an appearance at The Boundary Bar and Restaurant.

The Umuzi eSandton hit-maker will touch base in the city for the first time and he is promising tons of fun for those who will attend.

Confirming his appearance on a video on social media, the Inkabi Records owner said: “On the 27th of December, let’s meet at the Boundary for a fun-filled programme. I will be performing there.”

He urged his “vaccinated” Zimbabwean fans to come in numbers for what he called the “Vaccination Party” to enjoy. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

