Asidlen’lemali: Big Zulu set for Filabusi Christmas Day gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Imali eningi hit-maker, Big Zulu from South Africa is set to celebrate Christmas Day in Zimbabwe this year as he is billed to perform in the Matabeleland region.

The gig will be held at the popular Scooter Joint in rural Filabusi.

Organiser of the event Sifiso Mafifie said preparations are on course with more artistes to be unveiled in due course.

“We decided to bring Big Zulu because we thought that maybe since he is more into Zulu culture, our local people will love to spend Christmas Day with him as we’re doing this as part of our corporate social responsibility programmes.

“So far, we have Big Zulu as the headlining act and we’re in talks with several local artistes who’ll be unveiled in the coming weeks,” said Mafifie.

– @mthabisi_mthire