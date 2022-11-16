Asifuni Bumbulu hit-maker Chipman is engaged

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

ZIM-DANCEHALL chanter Chipman, of the Asifuni Bumbulu 2020 hit single is hitched!

Chipman, whose real name is Pearcemore Chitopo got engaged just over three weeks ago to his long-time girlfriend – 25-year-old Decide Nepfumbira in Botswana, where he is now based.

Chipman announced the news on his social media platforms, with a status update and pictures of their union: “I dropped my last single track called NaMamoe in April this year and I didn’t market it well. A lot of people (my music followers) were asking me many questions concerning my musical career. Here is the answer to your questions guys. I was focusing on the other part of my life… As a man, I can’t stay alone…”



Chipman said they had been dating for a long time and decided to take their relationship further.

“We were initially neighbours from my hometown, Masvingo. We became friends and you know with the laws of attraction, we became affectionate towards each other. We have been dating for a couple of years and we decided on making it official,” said Chipman.

Chipman who grew up in Masvingo and did his primary and part of secondary education there moved to Bulawayo where he completed secondary education at Faith Christian College.

He is a dancehall and reggae artiste who also plays the mbira. He shot to fame following the release of Asifuni Bumbulu which was a comical take of a beating at the hands of his girlfriend’s brother when he found them chatting in the neighbourhood of Makokoba.

The way Chipman narrates his story with his “Shonalised iSiNdebele” caught the attention of many. He has other tracks such as Sela and Babazala, which made waves.

He won Best Urban Fire at the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards in 2017 and 2018.