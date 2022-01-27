Aspiring Bosso VC Siziba counting on football administration experience

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Aspiring candidate for the Highlanders vice chairmanship post, Fiso Siziba believes his experience in both as a player, manager and administrator puts him at an ideal and relevant position to be elected as the second in charge at the Bulawayo giants.

Siziba faces the challenge of radio personality and socialite Babongile Sikhonjwa in the February 6 elections in which members will also vote for the club treasurer where Xolani Moyo and South African based Busani Mthombeni are running for that office.

Speaking to ZBC’s Classic 263 radio program on Wednesday, the former Black Mambas player and manager said he was also not going into the elections with individual goals in the form of a manifesto because he is getting into an already moving system with its strategic plan and his was only to add value and help the club fulfill that mission.

“My experience in football administration which involves being board member competitions in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league puts me at a relevant and pertinent position as I run for this important position within the Highlanders ranks. The Highlanders elections are structured in a manner that there is continuity so I cannot say I have individual goals that I need to achieve at Highlanders. It is a matter of joining a moving vision which is prescribed in the recently done strategic planning that was in Victoria Falls,” said Siziba.

He however said he would try and propose other initiatives which he hopes will add value to the club

“The club is known for its entertaining football, it’s philosophy and it’s culture hence my initiative would be to try and move a motion that we take cognizance of the junior policy, the development of players within Highlanders ranks, players who have a Highlanders culture and DNA so that they add up to the first team where some of our players are already ageing. The team already has a Division One side, it’s my hope that when I come in I would promote the idea of developing players from this side and promoting them to the first team as opposed to signing old players that come at a mercenary cost,” he said.