Aspiring Councillor comes to quadruplets’ rescue

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Aspiring Zanu PF councilor for Ward 14 Cde Tawanda Mnikwa has responded to a distress call from a family with quadruplets in Kwekwe, who needed food for the children.

Born in September last year, the four children suffered from diarrhoea leading to their admission to Kwekwe General Hospital last week.

The family sent a distress call after running out of the much-needed supplements for the children to curb dehydration.

Cde Mnikwa handed over groceries including supplementary milk, dippers and porridge among other items.

Cde Mnikwa hailed the community for responding to the call.

“I want to thank those who stretched their hands to assist the family after we knocked on their doors to help. However, more support is needed and all those who can assist can reach out to the family or even myself. It takes the whole community to raise a child and, in this case, we are raising four at once,” said Cde Mnikwa.

Those willing to help can contact Mr Mukototsi on 0719085717