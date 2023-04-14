Aspiring councillor fights drug abuse

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

AN aspiring Zanu PF councillor Ganizani Phiri has joined the fight against drug and substance abuse by introducing a number of activities in his ward to help youths stay away from drug and substance abuse.

He is vying to represent Ward 13 in Bulawayo.

Cde Phiri is funding a number of talent shows where youths who win will have their full-term school fees paid, as well as leading a basketball team for youths in the ward who are being trained by the founder of New Age- a group of youths aged between 15 and 18 years who play soccer and basketball- Mr Anfile Chirindah.

Mr Phiri said he has realised how drug and substance abuse is destroying the lives of youths.

‘Drugs can destroy a complete generation. As youths, we should think wisely and act smart before engaging in drug and substance abuse. Not only can youths get addicted when they engage in drug and substance abuse, but they also become vulnerable making them too easily involved in situations that might ruin their lives,” said Cde Phiri.

He said he has started the activities in his ward as he believes once youths have something to do on the side they will refrain from drug and substance abuse.

Cde Phiri said they do the activities during the weekend when most youths are at risk of being under the influence of drugs and substance abuse.

‘Because l am a business person l believe in empowering other youths that is why l am doing these activities and hoping once they are out of drugs they can be people who can think carefully and do things properly in their lives and even consider taking up business ideas,” he said.