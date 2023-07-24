Aspiring Councillor wants to teach youth business mindset

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

ASPIRING Zanu PF ward 13 councillor in Bulawayo says he joined politics so he could share his entrepreneurship mindset with other youths and help empower them so they can stop abusing drugs and other substances.

In an interview, Cde Ganizani Phiri (34) said growing up as a youth in a ghetto suburb from Bulawayo he thought it was important for someone with his background to be a businessman as that was seen as a privilege only for youths who are born with silver spoons in their mouths.

His mindset however changed in 2017 when he was chosen to be one of the youths who embarked on the National Youth Service (NYS) program which was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, a program which he says showed him that anything is possible n starting a business is not for special people or the highly educated but something that can be done by every youth who follows programmes that are organised by the Government.

After the programme, Cde Phiri managed to open his first company the Ocean Bird International Foundation which focuses on teaching youths short courses to empower them.

“After seeing how my life changed for the better and l was able to start my foundation because of the lessons I got from the NYS l decided to contest for this year’s elections so that l can help a lot of youths who also had the same mindset that their lives will not improve because of their background. As youths, we often sit back and wait for change to come our way without working for it and when things do not work out, we start blaming everyone around us.

That is the mindset l want to change among youths in my area which is ward 13. I want to make sure that by 2030 all the youths will be doing something with their lives that will create a livelihood for them and their families,” said the aspiring councillor.

He said he has already started empowering youths in his ward by giving them free lessons on entrepreneurship and courses like nurse aide, pharmacy assistant, and occupational health and safety.

Cde Phiri said he believes youths should be focusing on creating employment for themselves and their peers which is why for now he is focusing on empowering them using that.

The aspiring councillor said he is sure that after youths have been empowered economically, they will be able to get rid of things like drug and substance abuse, and the high criminal rate that is seen in communities.

“Like l said my goal is to fully equip my community especially youth with the best entrepreneurship mindset that can only be achieved if they are aware of what is happening in their surroundings and what opportunities are arising. That can be only done if the local leader is accessible to youths and the rest of the community and is able to hold regular meetings telling them about what is going on and what they should be expecting. The voice of every youth matters and the rest of the community because without it, it will be difficult to achieve Vision 2030,” he said. @flora_sibanda