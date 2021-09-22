Aspiring pilot sends SOS

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

A Bulawayo teenager is appealing for financial assistance to continue with his studies at the Zimbabwe Flight Centre Academy (ZFCA) in Gweru to fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot.

Artwell Ndlovu (18) of Cowdray Park suburb said he wants to become a pilot but his dreams may be shattered as his mother has been struggling to make ends meet since his father abandoned the family in 2017.

He was enrolled at ZFCA for the one-year six-months course last year in March and managed to study for four months.

The fees per month is US$500 and he needs a total of US$7 000 or R120 000 to complete his studies. Ndlovu said his mother used to pay for her through borrowing and her employer used to connect her with some companies where she would go to do menial jobs but now jobs are hard to come by.

“I managed to enrol at ZFCA as my wish is to become a pilot. The challenge however, is that my mother is struggling to make ends meet and has failed to pay my fees. I stopped attending lectures because of financial challenges. Per month the fees is US$500 and to complete my studies I need US$7 000 or R120 000,” said Ndlovu.

He said a local businessman paid for his passport application which he got as practicals and examinations are done in South Africa.

Ndlovu said he does menial jobs to help his mother as he has a young brother who is in Grade 7. He said family members, church members and friends have always discouraged him from his dream to be a pilot saying that he should do other affordable courses.

“I also do art. I draw portraits and do some piece jobs such as cleaning people’s yards. I applied at Zupco but could not get the job as I am under the age of 25. My family members, church members and friends have discouraged me saying that I should study a course that is affordable,” he said.

Ndlovu said he will be grateful if he gets sponsorship to pursue his dream of being a pilot.

He said since he was young, he always wished to become a pilot one day.

His mother, Ms Ozlet Ndlovu, said it has been her son’s dream to become a pilot and has hope that he will get sponsorship.

“It has been his dream since he was young to become a pilot and I want him to be one. The challenge I have is I work as a cleaner and my salary is not much. That is why I have failed to continue paying his fees,” she said. Ms Ndlovu appealed to well-wishers to help his son realise his dream.

Those willing to help Artwell can contact him on 0778464895 or his mother Ms Ndlovu on 0775120379. @Boity104