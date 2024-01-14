Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor confident of victory in Kwekwe in 3 February by elections

Midlands Bureau

ASPIRING City of Kwekwe Ward 10 candidate Dr Solomon Matsa (Zanu PF) said he is confident of winning the seat come 3 February by elections.

Dr Matsa has been campaigning in the Ward.

The Ward 10 seat was left vacant following the recall of councillor and Kwekwe

Mayor Dr Henry Madzorera by his party CCC in November last year.

Dr Madzorera was recalled together with his deputy Melody Chirangande of Ward 5 and Simon Machisvo of Ward 9.

Dr Matsa is set to have a second bite of the cherry.

Addressing a meeting attended by District and branch executive members of Gutsaruzhinji and Takawira districts yesterday Dr Matsa vowed to embark on a door-to-door campaign in the Ward with over 4 000 registered voters, visiting churches, market areas listening to their problems and coming up with ideas and solutions.

He promised to help the community through empowerment projects for the youths and women as a way of promoting development and creation of more opportunities for new and upcoming businesses.

“You will be provoked, the opposition will provoke you. However, ignore them. We do not want violence, we want to conduct our elections in peace.

“CCC councilors have failed dismally to provide service delivery to the residents. People are living in dirty environments courtesy of CCC councilors. On February 3, we will put an end to this by voting for leaders who know what they are supposed to do,” said Dr Matsa.

Other local authority by-elections in the Midlands province will be held in Gweru Ward 11, Kwekwe’s Ward 5 and 10.

The by-elections will also be held in six constituencies, including Mkoba North, Zvimba East, Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Seke, and Pelandaba-Tshabalala and were necessitated by re- calls of CCC legislators.