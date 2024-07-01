Association of Mining Journalists partners with Zimbabwe School of Mines for groundbreaking training programme

Business Writer

THE Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe (AMJZ) is collaborating with the Zimbabwe School of Mines to introduce an intensive Certificate in Mining Journalism course, an initiative that seeks to equip journalists with the specific expertise and abilities required to create precise journalism.

This is in response to longstanding challenges faced by the country’s media in reporting on the mining sector.

The AMJZ and the Zimbabwe School of Mines aim to change the landscape of mining journalism in Zimbabwe by addressing the knowledge gap in mining journalism in Zimbabwe.

AMJZ president, Mr Tafadzwa Dube said about 20 journalists will take part in the initial training.

“We are excited about the partnership forged between the AMJZ and the Zimbabwe School of Mines. I look forward to seeing more than 20 members of our association being empowered with mining reporting skills. I am confident that the mining reporting sector will never be the same again,” said Mr Dube.

The training, which is expected to commence in the next few weeks, will be held at the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo. The curriculum, developed in collaboration with the AMJZ, is tailored to address the specific needs of mining journalists.

It covers a range of critical areas, including technical aspects of mining operations, regulatory frameworks, environmental and social impacts, and economic factors influencing the industry.

Principal of the Zimbabwe School of Mine Engineer Edwin Gwaze said the institution looks forward to the collaboration.

“Our institution is happy to contribute to the molding of the crème de la crème of mining journalists who will keep the country informed on the mining sector as the government is implementing the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

“This strategy aims to enhance investment in mining towards exploration, beneficiation, and value addition of minerals,” said Engineer Gwaze.

“We have created a tailor-made curriculum for the journalists after engaging with the AMJZ. Our team of lecturers is ready to roll out the training and certification of journalists.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in improving the standards of mining journalism in Zimbabwe.

The AMJZ has outlined key objectives including capacity building, organizing mine visits, and forming partnerships within the mining sector.

It plans to conduct training sessions, workshops, and seminars to equip journalists with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively report on mining, encompassing technical terminology, regulatory frameworks, and economic factors relevant to the industry.

In addition, the association will arrange regular visits to various mining sites in Zimbabwe to provide journalists with firsthand insights into mining operations.