Aston Villa fans want Nakamba, Coutinho sold

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN international Marvelous Nakamba is among players Aston Villa fans are hoping will be sold in the January transfer window together with Brazilian Philipe Coutinho as well as Frenchman Morgan Sanson.

According to a poll by Birmingham Mail dubbed keep or sell, Nakamba, Coutinho, and Sanson top the charts for players that the club should cash in on.

Coutinho is the player they want out more with 44,2 percent of the votes, Sanson 38 percent, and Nakamba 29,3 percent. The fans believe the club should keep John McGinn, Danny Ings, and Emiliano Buendia.

Nakamba hasn’t kicked a ball at all in competitive football in the 2022/23 season and failed to even make the bench on numerous occasions.

Unai Emery is said to have spoken to those he wants to leave Villa Park and Nakamba is one of them.

Nakamba has previously been linked with Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace in England but nothing seems to have materialised so far.

Nakamba

There have been suggestions before that he could move to Turkey or return to his former team, Club Brugge in Belgium. Nakamba joined Aston Villa from Club Brugge in 2019 on a five year contract which expires at the end of June 2024.

Ever since recovering from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost four months between December 2021 and April 2022, Nakamba struggled to get Premiership action at Aston Villa.

Before the injury, Nakamba had been one of the regulars in former coach Steven George Gerrard’s team and his dip in form has led to reports that Aston Villa might ship out the Zimbabwean to open up space for Emery’s targets. In his first season at Aston Villa, Nakamba made 29 EPL appearances, followed by 13 the following season and played 16 times in the 2021/22 period. — @-innocentskizoe.