At least 120 dead and dozens missing after plane crashes at South Korea airport

At least 120 people have been killed as a plane crash-landed at an airport in South Korea.

Rescuers are attempting to pull people from the wreckage of the plane after it veered off a runway at Muan International Airport and crashed into a wall, bursting into flames.

The plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was making a second attempt at a crash landing after its landing gear failed to open, local media reports.

Image: Pic: Reuters

Image: Firefighters and rescue teams work in the aftermath of the crash. Pic: Lee Young-ju/Newsis/AP

Image: The rescue and salvage operation is now well underway. Pic: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji

Dozens of people remain missing as a local fire chief said that two crew members had been rescued.

Officials say a collision with a bird may have caused the malfunction, reports Yonhap News Agency.

A passenger texted a relative to say a bird was stuck in the wing of the plane, News1 reports.

Their final message was said to have been: “Should I say my last words?”

More on South Korea At least 120 dead and dozens missing in South Korea plane crash

South Korea’s parliament impeaches acting president

South Korea’s president facing second impeachment vote over martial law order

Weather conditions were also being looked into as a suspected cause of the crash.

Footage aired by YTN television showed the moment the plane slammed into the wall at the airport and burst into flames, after skidding off the runway without its landing gear deployed.

Further photos shared by local media showed smoke and flames engulfing much of the plane.

Lee Jeong-hyeon, chief of the Muan fire station, said rescue teams were searching for bodies scattered by the impact of the crash.

The plane was completely destroyed with only the tail recognisable among the wreckage, he added.

Read more from Sky News:

Benjamin Netanyahu to have prostate removed

Champion boxer dies at 35

Model and actress Dayle Haddon dies

Officials said the fire has been extinguished and South Korea’s transport ministry said the incident happened at 9.03am local time on Sunday (shortly after midnight in the UK).

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, a Boeing 737-800 jet, was on its way back from Bangkok, Thailand, at the time of the crash.

Among those on board were 173 South Koreans and two Thai people, local media reports.

Image: Pic: Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap/AP

Image: A rescue team prepares at Muan International Airport after the crash. Pic: Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis/AP

Image: A person rescued from the plane crash is rushed to a hospital in Mokpo. Pic: Cho Geun-young/Yonhap/AP)

Image: Thick smoke above the airport after the crash. Pic: Reuters

Image: The flight path of the Jeju Air plane before it crashed. Pic: FlightRadar24

All domestic and international flights from Muan International Airport have been cancelled.

The incident marks one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history.

The last time the country suffered a large-scale air disaster was in 1997 when a Korean Airlines plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people.