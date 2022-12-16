At least jokes don’t come from my arm – Carl Joshua Ncube

Mbulelo Mpofu in Johannesburg, South Africa

FUNK BA, Design Decor Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa became Carl Joshua Ncube’s stomping ground on Wednesday as his mini-SADC tour continued.

The tour which commenced on December 1 came to an end on Thursday as Ncube cracked jokes at the same establishment. The comic performed alongside South African comedy greats including the “Dark Coloured” Dillan Oliphant and Tats Nkonzo. In Malawi, he performed alongside Daliso Chaponda last week.

Carl shook off pain in his arm and performed for a sizeable crowd with a sling, churning out rib-cracking content laced with the themes of tribes, politics, and the personal struggles he faces with his wife, Nelsy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, Ncube made light comments about his swollen hand.

“At least jokes don’t come from my arm. This is a trial phase as I’m testing the waters for future shows. I’m used to being the headline act on shows with other comedians so this one-man event commences my long-term plan of gaining a new audience across borders.

“I need to conquer new crowds on my own and one way of doing that is hosting shows to a new audience and this has been a good start so far,” he said.

The event, organised by Samoka SA saw Indian comedian Muhammed being the opening act, warming the crowd for Ncube.

Having performed in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, Ncube has been described as, “the funniest comedian Zimbabwe’s ever produced” by Comedy Central Africa.

– @eMKlass_49