  • Today Wed, 25 Sep 2024

At Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs are hosting the defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The teams line up as follows:

Bulawayo Chiefs:
Prince Phiri (gk), Spencer Sikhosana, Courage Mabhena, Blessing Munkuli, Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Jameson Masaza, Robert Kwaramba.

Ngezi Platinum:
Nelson Chadya (gk), Marvellous Mukumba, Richard Hachiro, Carlos Mavhurume, Claude Mapoka, Never Tigere, Leslie Kashitigu, Obriel Chirinda, Tinotenda Meke, Gareth Madhake, Kudzai Chigwida.

 

