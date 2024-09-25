At Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs are hosting the defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.
The teams line up as follows:
Bulawayo Chiefs:
Prince Phiri (gk), Spencer Sikhosana, Courage Mabhena, Blessing Munkuli, Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Jameson Masaza, Robert Kwaramba.
Ngezi Platinum:
Nelson Chadya (gk), Marvellous Mukumba, Richard Hachiro, Carlos Mavhurume, Claude Mapoka, Never Tigere, Leslie Kashitigu, Obriel Chirinda, Tinotenda Meke, Gareth Madhake, Kudzai Chigwida.
