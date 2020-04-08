Breaking News
79-year-old Bulawayo man killed by coronavirus

79-year-old Bulawayo man killed by coronavirus

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

ATAF suggests measures for African tax authorities to fight Covid-19 impact

08 Apr, 2020 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
ATAF suggests measures for African tax authorities to fight Covid-19 impact

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) has released a series of suggested measures that African revenue authorities should consider in an effort to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic on the continent’s ability to raise tax revenues.

The document comes at a time when an increasing number of African countries are being affected by the deadly virus, with devastating effects on health and national economies and a crippling impact on domestic resource mobilisation.

Although the impact of the COVID-19 has been, thus far, most damaging in Asia, Europe and America, many African countries, including South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt, have crossed the 1 000 mark in terms of their number of confirmed cases. Zimbabwe has recorded two deaths out of 11 cases so far.

The trend heightens the need for African revenue authorities to swiftly conduct risk assessments in terms of health and safety of staff and taxpayers. This is critical as it informs potential scenario planning, which will determine appropriate action plans, says ATAF. In view of business disruptions due to Covid-19 outbreak, the sole regional tax body has urged increased use of digital channels as part of flexible tax payment plans, consideration of deadline extension for filing tax returns as well as suspension of tax penalties and interests.

The measures are contained in the ATAF’s “Suggested COVID-19 Measures for Revenue Authorities”, which seek to provide guidelines to respond to the tax-related challenges, current and anticipated, posed by the pandemic. The document takes into account the peculiarities of African tax jurisdictions and systems, as well as the uniqueness of the African socio-political and economic landscapes.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting