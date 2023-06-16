Athletes ready for Econet Vic Falls Marathon

Sports writer

TOURISM players and top athletes say they are ready for this year’s edition of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon to be held on July 2, in the picturesque resort town.

Established in 2006, the event has grown to become one of Africa’s top marathons, drawing thousands of local and international runners into the country while firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the global running calendar.

Last year, more than 4 500 athletes from several countries from around the world, including from Australia, New Zealand, Britain, the United States, and South Africa, were among those that participated in the marathon.

Seasoned athlete, Moses Tarakinyu, who last year defended his title in the 21km in just over 01 hour 03 minutes and 30 seconds, said he was looking forward to this year’s edition of the race, and has been training hard to best his previous time.

“Winning last year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon was an incredible experience for me,” said the 28-year-old, who has already won other half-marathon races this year.

“The Vic Falls Marathon always has a really strong field and this year is the same. So, I know I will face a battle to defend my title, but I’m confident and looking forward to it,” he added.

At least 5 000 participants from more than 50 countries are set to lace up their running shoes to take part in this year’s event, transforming the town into a melting pot of diverse cultures and nationalities.

The popular marathon is held on the stunning banks of the Zambezi River, showcasing not only the spirit of athletic achievement but also the power of tourism in bringing people from across the world to this breath-taking location.

One of the main drivers behind the marathon’s popularity lies in its ability to attract both seasoned runners and novices seeking a unique experience.

The event ensures there is something for everyone, offering a range of race categories, including a full marathon (42km), a half marathon (21km), the Steward Bank 10km relay, and popular 7,5km family fun run. This allows individuals of all fitness levels to participate in the race, building a sense of community among participants.

Nqobani Moyo from Gweru, said she was anticipating participating at this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon.

“We have been training as a group for some time now, and this year we are all geared-up to be part of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon. All 10 of us have already booked our accommodation and arranged our transport. We are just waiting for the day,” she said.

The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon also lifts the local economy by boosting tourism. The marathon draws thousands of tourists from around the globe, resulting in a surge in bookings for local hotels, lodges, and guesthouses.

Local businesses, including restaurants and souvenir shops, enjoy a marked rise in sales and revenue during the event.