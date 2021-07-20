Athletes subjected to daily Covid-19 tests at Tokyo Olympic Games

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe’s Olympic Games Chef de Mission Frederick Ndlovu says although he is satisfied with Covid-19 protocols in the host city of Tokyo in Japan, they are always living in fear of the pandemic.

Ndlovu arrived in Tokyo more than a week ago alongside two other members of Team Zimbabwe management.

He says so rigorous are the protocols that everyone is tested every day, while strict social distancing and other health procedures are being monitored.

“With Covid-19, you cannot be certain that you are safe. A lot is being done to ensure minimum to zero chances of infection. Teams are not supposed to interact and even as members of Team Zimbabwe we must make sure there is minimum contact as much as possible,” Ndlovu told Chronicle Sport from Tokyo.

He said so strict are the Japanese authorities that everyone coming for the games does not leave the airport unless certified Covid-19 free.

“Once one lands, you are subjected to tests and no one leaves the airport before results are out. If negative you then proceed to the Games Village, but if you are positive, you are taken to the isolation hotel. The reason we are having daily tests is to remove any chances of having the virus in the Village. Remember the incubation period is between four to 14 days, so I may be negative upon arrival yet had contact with an infected person 24 hours before,” he said.

Ndlovu said rowing was the first Team Zimbabwe representative to arrive for the Games on July 16, while the swimming pair arrived on Tuesday and the golf rep arriving on Thursday and sprinter Ngoni Makusha being the last to arrive on Friday.