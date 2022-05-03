Athletics association to hold Education Fair in Bulawayo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) in partnership with Guru Kashi University of India will hold a four-day education fair starting on Wednesday at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Naaz entered into a partnership with Guru Kashi University in March in an effort to help upcoming athletes balance academics and sport.

Under the partnership, the university will support the National Youth Championships.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara urged school going athletes to attend the educational fair.

“The objective is to have firsthand information about the university and what they offer. We hope athletes, students and parents visit our office at White City Stadium. The university authorities will visit Zimbabwe soon to arrange scholarships for outstanding athletes that want to study in India.

“Naaz has developed this relationship with Guru Kashi University to support the youth and junior championships in Zimbabwe and in return it will use athletics as a tool to link with the generality of the community to link them with the university,” said Tagara. – @ZililoR