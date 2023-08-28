Athletics club seek sponsorship

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the White City Stars Academy Track and Field event slated for next month say they are in the hunt for partners who could help give winners on the day some kind of incentives.

The incentives are meant to motivate those athletes who will take part in the championship scheduled for White City Stadium on September 25.

This will be the third edition of this competition.

“We are excited ahead of the event. So far, preparations have been going on well. We look forward to having the best athletes not only in Bulawayo but the rest of the country as well.

“We are also searching for sponsors because the idea is to give the athletes some form of incentive so that they get that extra motivation. We call on athletes to start registering for the meet now,” said Manuel Mpofu who founded the academy in 2019.

Entry fees are pegged at US$3 for the relays, US$2 for the seniors and US$1 for the juniors.

The previous editions of the competition have seen sponsorship from Zimbabwe’s former triple jump record holder Ndabezinhle Mdhlongwa and Arnold Payne’s Africa Children’s Hope Foundation.

Mobile network operator Econet have also in the past chipped in with T-shirts and other accessories.

The first event attracted more than 100 competitors from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

The event got even bigger last year with athletes from around Zimbabwe attending the meet.

[email protected]