Atmosphere still joyful at Children’s Party as all 10 provinces show off cultural talent

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

Laughter and cheers continues to fill the air as the Children’s Party carries on in full swing, with the atmosphere remaining vibrant and full of joy.

The celebration carries on with high spirits, fueled by colourful performances and proud displays of cultural heritage from across the country.

Each of the country’s 10 provinces is bringing something special to the stage, with children donning traditional attire and performing dances passed down through generations.

From dances and poems, the young performers are showcasing the rich tapestry of traditions that make each province unique.

The performances are blending the old with the new.

More than just entertainment, the event is serving as a powerful reminder of unity in diversity.