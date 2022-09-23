AU open call for African writers

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ESTABLISHED Zimbabwean writers have been given a chance to be part of the African Union (AU) Writers Residency Programme slated for Ghana in November.

Dubbed AU20, the celebrations will be held under the theme, “Our Africa, Our Future” and will focus on the Union’s initiatives, successes, impact, challenges, and the way forward.

The deadline for the Residency application is 30 September 2022 and will afford African writers a chance to win a stipend of US$1 000 and other benefits.

A statement released by the AU stated that five writers will be assigned to interpret the theme and will align with the AU20 Project.

“Catering to the theme, ‘Our Africa, Our Future’, five writers from the content will be tasked to interpret the theme in a broad and expansive way across a selected genre including fiction, narrative non-fiction, and poetry. The work will be published in an e-book anthology to be released in early 2023,” read the statement.

The statement also outlined the aims of the AU20 Project.

“The AU20 Project aims to elevate the profile of the AU in the minds of Africans, particularly the creative community, and better connect the AU to African citizens,” read part of the statement.

The Residency will take the form of a hybrid programme, with two virtual meetings in October/November and a two-week physical Residency in Ghana from 14 to 28 November. The Residency will culminate in a public event in Accra to showcase and discuss the written work.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has produced some of the finest writers, poets, and poetesses. These include Yvonne Vera, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Albert Nyathi, and Noviolet among other creatives. – @eMKlass_49