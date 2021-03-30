AU urges Africa to accept AstraZeneca

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE African Union (AU) has urged member states to continue embracing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh potential risks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is allocated principally via the COVAX facility accounts for 20,5 million (87percent) doses and is the mainvaccine used in Africa.

This comes after some European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

However, many countries have since resumed the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulator, in a preliminary safety review last week, said that the vaccine was safe and effective and not linked with a rise in the overall risk ofblood clots.

In a statement, AU said the vaccines remain a strategic approach for the prevention of severe cases of and Covid-10 related deaths, and urged African countries to continue rolling out the Astra Zenecavaccine as part of their vaccination campaign.

On March, 16, Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) called for a special session of the African Taskforce for Coronavirus (AFTCOR), which include experts from across Africa and the world, to review the AstraZeneca situation.

“From the evidence available and discussed during the AFTCOR special session, Africa CDC concluded that the benefits accruable from the AstraZeneca COVID-19, continue to outweigh its risks,” read the statement.“

Accordingly, Africa CDC recommends that AU member states continue to roll-out the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of their vaccination campaigns. AU member states ensure the routine monitoring, reporting and evaluation of Adverse Events Following Immunisation.

”Africa CDC also recommended that policy decisions pertaining to vaccination roll-out be based on evidence and thorough regulatory review processes.AU said Africa CDC will continue to monitor the adverse events following immunisation with all the Covid-19 vaccines and provide evidence-based recommendations as the situation evolves.“

Africa CDC encourages AU member States to facilitate rapid access to safe and effective vaccines that reduce Covid-19 severity and Covid-19 related hospitalisations.

This is strategic for the control of the epidemic and the rapid return of the growth and development of the continent,” said AU.

According to AU, the continent is facing significant challenges in securing access to the Covid-19 vaccines needed to achieve its goal of vaccinating at least 60 percent of the continent’s population to achieve head immunity.

As of March 15, 2021, 23,6 million doses of vaccine had been distributed on the continent, translating to a continental coverage of only 1,7 percent. World Health Organisation (WHO) has also indicated that its Global Advisory Committee is carefully assessing the latest safety data regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

WHO reiterated the EMA position that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccination campaigns