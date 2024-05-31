Auditing firm descends on Bosso books

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]>

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, said a local auditing firm visited the club’s offices to review the team’s financial records.

This comes after the club failed to present audited accounts for the second year in a row at its annual general meeting in January, causing frustration for those who prioritise good corporate governance.

The treasurer’s report has been a long-standing feature at AGMs since the early 1970s and the club’s budget has always been approved with historical perspective in mind for the future.

Dlodlo stated that work is being done towards presenting audited accounts, but could not provide details.

He reaffirmed the club’s commitment to good corporate governance and their belief in financial prudence by ensuring their accounting meets international standards.

However, Dlodlo could not confirm if the audited accounts would be presented at the customary half-yearly gathering or the extraordinary general meeting.

“The issue of financials was presented at the last annual general meeting. What was not presented are audited accounts, and work is being done in that area. I am not in a position to comment elaborately, as it might be premature,” said Dlodlo.

“They (financials) are presented at the annual general meeting. It is critical that all annual accounts are presented.”

Dlodlo is only in his second month in the role after replacing Ronald Moyo, who left to pursue other interests.

Bosso has been the only club subjecting itself to self-introspection by having audited financials and several organisational reports presented at the AGM for scrutiny.

“Highlanders has a strong belief in the auditing of accounts and financial prudence, making sure our accounting is clean and above board so that all monies we receive are accounted for following international standards,” said Dlodlo.