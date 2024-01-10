Auditions open for Pascar Ncube’s ‘Imfihlo Yomndeni’ film adaptation

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

With the Centre for Talent Development (CTD) gearing up for the staging of Barbara Nkala’s novel, “Umhlaba lo!” at the end of this month, lovers of Ndebele literature are in for an exciting treat as Pascar Ncube’s “Imfihlo Yomndeni” is set to be adapted to a film.

These developments follow Ncube’s invitation to actors and actresses to audition for roles from January 13 to 20 at Mvundlana suburb in Tsholotsho.

“Imfihlo Yomndeni”, a hit from Skyz Metro FM’s Amadramatics show on Sundays, has evolved into a sought-after literary work, dominating conversations in the precinct.

Ncube stated that the attention garnered by the book made it a natural choice to adapt it into a play.

“Since my first day of writing IsiNdebele novels, there has been a consistent call for adaptation.

“When my initial novel, ‘Ilifa Lezithutha Lidliwa Yizihlakaniphi’, was read on Skyz Metro FM in 2020, listeners suggested it be turned into a TV play.

The same happened with ‘Imfihlo Yomndeni’, recently broadcast on Amadramatics.

“I had sometimes ignored this call, but this time, I decided to pursue it even without sponsorship. I strongly feel that along the journey, I’ll find people who share my passion and will support the project’s success. Even my Facebook followers mention that reading my books feels like watching a movie.

“While this play might be the first, it certainly won’t be the last. I believe this will pave the way for my upcoming projects and other authors. I also thought that by doing so, I could reach more prospective followers, as even those less keen on reading would be able to see my play on TV. This, in turn, will increase awareness and appetite for IsiNdebele as one of the most spoken languages in the country,” he explained.

The book revolves around family secrets concerning paternity and their dire consequences, following a man’s scorn after discovering he is not the biological father of his children.

Ncube emphasised the necessity of diversifying content for creative minds.

“Diversifying our creativity through writing and visual means is vital, reaching a wider audience, both literate and non-literate. It motivates younger aspiring writers and preserves our language for generations to come. Ulimi angeke lufe nxa silulondoloza ngalindlela.

“This play will also play a significant role in community awareness about family secrets, which often lead to unfavourable outcomes,” he added.

Thespians from Tsholotsho have a rare opportunity to be part of something significant, with Ncube prioritising them.

“I deliberately chose people from Tsholotsho, my hometown. I’m specifically looking for charismatic, pragmatic, and outgoing characters with a balanced knowledge of iZhwane as a district, its people, resources, and its potential contributions to the country in terms of human resources such as writers and playwrights,” said Ncube.

He added: “Would-be actors must be bold, knowledgeable in playwriting, eloquent, and exude great vivacity.

They must be able to grasp the lines played by characters they are imitating within a reasonably short time.

After the auditions, Ncube revealed that pre-production would commence, with the end product scheduled to air in March, premiering on YouTube. — @MbuleloMpofu