AUDITIONS to revive Impumelelo Shining Stars, a former imbube glory, will be held tomorrow at Selborne Brook in Bulawayo, starting at 12pm.

The group, which was formed in 2001, ran for 17 years before becoming defunct as members sought greener pastures in other fields.

The auditions are open to artists from across the country, with those coming from outside Bulawayo being offered accommodation. Interested performers will also be ferried from the Large City Hall Car Park starting at 10am.

The founder of Impumelelo Shining Stars, Lungisani Costa “Two Minutes” Ncube, said the revival of the group aims to create formal employment opportunities for talented artists.

“We will be holding auditions tomorrow to revive the group. This time around, we won’t be limited to an imbube outfit but will also focus on other genres, such as rhumba.

“Many artists are struggling to make ends meet, and through this group, I want to support them so they can put food on the table. This initiative also aims to combat drug and substance abuse,” said Two Minutes.

