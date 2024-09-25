Aura Group licensed as official Starlink Distributor in Zimbabwe, aiming to boost Connectivity

Online writer

HARARE , Zimbabwe — Local ICT solutions provider Aura Group has secured an official distribution license for Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, marking a significant step towards improving internet access across Zimbabwe.

This development was announced by ICT Minister Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, who emphasised that enhanced connectivity is crucial for achieving the country’s Vision 2030 goals.

As part of its commitment to improving digital infrastructure, Aura Group has donated standard Starlink kits along with three-month subscription vouchers to various government hospitals, state universities, and colleges. Minister Mavetera noted that these donations are aimed at facilitating better communication and access to resources in critical sectors.

In addition to the initial donations, the Aura Group plans to extend its support to other institutions selected by the Ministers of ICT, Agriculture, Mines, and Primary and Secondary Education, further reinforcing the Government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide in Zimbabwe.