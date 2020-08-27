Aussie-based gospel musician readies to release second single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRALIA-based gospel musician Samantha Simangaliso is readying to release her second single titled Higher Ground next month.

The fast-rising artiste is working under the tutelage of music industry executive, Israel Sebenzo, who recently established his own record label.

With the Covid-19 pandemic having disrupted most activities, this has not deterred Simangaliso from perfecting her craft as she instead, has been using this time to learn more about the music business.

Speaking from her Sydney base, Simangaliso said the upcoming single which will be released online on September 11 was inspired by her first single, Follow Jesus which was released in April.

“It is a prayer asking God to lead me in the way He planned. It’s a fusion of old and new sounds and definitely a song people will relate to.

“Higher Ground will premiere on my YouTube page and will also be available across digital platforms,” Simangaliso said.

Simangaliso who is also a songwriter, radiates the heart of a worshiper with an enriched style and talent that leaves listeners spiritually touched as she ministers in music and song.

She started singing at a very tender age as she led the school choir at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru where she also served in the Scripture Union. She is a psalmist who has been serving as a worship leader at church conferences and various churches in Australia.

Not only is she a talented musician, but she has been endowed with a gift to write songs that seem to come directly from the heart of God. When inspired to write a song, she does so as though the angels have whispered the words to her. As the lyrics are presented, they produce a refreshing fragrance like that of rain after a scorching hot day.

Other accolades that exhibit her writing skills include the single “Nyasha Dzake” that she wrote and recorded in 2009 and has had renditions done by many artistes including ZimPraise. @mthabisi_mthire.