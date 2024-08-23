Australia-based artiste Cozzy Kozile to unveil new album in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The stage is set for the launch of Australia-based Afro-fusion musician Cozzy Kozile’s fourth album at the Lit Leisure Centre in Kwekwe tomorrow.

The artiste, who has already arrived in the country, will release his new album titled Ngoma YeJit, with a star-studded line-up set to perform at the event.

Headlining the show are Allan Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, and Mukudzei Mukombe Jnr, joined by other talented artistes such as Pah Chihera, Trevor the One, Ronnie Mudhindo, Kilaman, Ammi Jamanda, Agga Nyabinde, and South Africa-based Wayne Jachi.

Kozile confirmed that all preparations are complete.

“We’re ready for the event; almost every artiste has confirmed attendance. Some of the artistes have already travelled to Kwekwe and are eager for the big day. We’re excited to have Mukudzei Jnr on the line-up,” he said.

Kozile, who grew up in the mining town, will launch Ngoma YeJit in his hometown. The Afro-fusion artist completed his primary and secondary education in Kwekwe before moving to Australia, where he currently serves as the president of the Zimbabweans in Western Australia Association.

He expressed his excitement about launching an album in his hometown.

“I saw it fit to launch my fourth album in the presence of my friends and family. I grew up in Kwekwe and thought I should celebrate with them. Some of my family members have flown in from Australia and other parts of the world. I’m expecting friends to come in their numbers to support the album launch,” Kozile said.

This album follows Uchandifunga, Zimbabwe Kumba, and Changamire. The second album was launched in Australia, and the third in Harare.