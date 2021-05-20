Australia launches 2027 Rugby World Cup bid forecast to deliver $2.5bn boost

Rugby Australia has launched its bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup having already emerged as favourite. Picture: Getty

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says that hosting the 2027 World Cup would be a once-in-a-generation opportunity, after a bid was launched in Sydney on Thursday morning with a rally cry of Game On.

The bid projects that if the 2027 tournament is awarded to Australia, there will be over 200,000 international visitors and over two million people attending. A huge economic boost has been projected with a total financial output, both direct and indirect, of $2.5bn forecast for the event, which would feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks and be played at between eight and 10 venues.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 is a once-in-a generation opportunity for Australia, which would drive substantial economic outcomes for our country, while also providing a lasting legacy for rugby in this region,” McLennan said.

“It would also allow us to support the Australian government’s ambitions around major events in what is shaping up to be a green and gold decade for the nation – from the Fiba Women’s World Cup in 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023, the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, Netball World Cup in 2027, and the exciting potential of an Olympic Games in Queensland in 2032.”

RA is currently in a dialogue phase with World Rugby and will move into a candidate phase from June, when they will construct their detailed bid proposal. An evaluation phase commences in February 2022, with the WR Council voting on the hosts in May next year.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 would be a transformational moment for the game in this country and the Pacific, presenting an enormous opportunity to grow the game,” said Wallabies’ World Cup-winning hooker Phil Kearns, executive director of the Australian bid.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and was sole host of the 2003 tournament, when the Wallabies were beaten by England in the final. “I still remember the 2003 tournament and what it meant for Australia at the time, the atmosphere and vibe around the game was incredible,” Wallabies’ captain and flanker Michael Hooper said. – The Guardian