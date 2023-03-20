Author Brenda Muleya displays linguistic diversity in latest anthology

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AUTHOR Brenda Muleya has released an anthology titled Izwi, Ipfi The Voice which seeks to draw attention to the beauty of diversity in our linguistics and culture as a nation and continent.

Published by Ubuntu Afro-Publishers on March 15, the book is going to be accessible through physical copies and in online stores like Amazon and Kindle books to cater to a wide audience.

Muleya said the book took a year to complete due to its complexity and uniqueness.

“The poems are written in three major languages, English, IsiNdebele and ChiVenda. This piece of work here is the equaliser, it’s much like an oasis in the desert. Its greatest focus, although one may see it differently, is to drive the focus back to oneself. It is to raise pride in oneself to discover yourself and having done so, to live a life that is actually worth remembering,” said Muleya.

Said Ubuntu Afro Publishers founder Mthulisi Ndlovu: “Working on Brenda’s anthology hasn’t been a walk in the park due to the sensitivity of language and diverse subject matters that the anthology seeks to address. She is really one of the solid literary voices that leaves no stone unturned and speaks of everything equity, equality and tolerance.

“This has surely been a very fulfilling journey for most of us and seeing more women’s voices being put out there and standing firm against social injustices and iniquities really gives hope and light. We wish to encourage more young women to stand up and speak out.” – @mthabisi_mthire