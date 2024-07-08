Author engages Swedish literary scene in cultural exchange

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

RENOWNED Bulawayo author, Philani Nyoni is in Malmö, Sweden for a cultural exchange programme where he was invited by the Swedish Authors’ Fund’s managing director, Jesper Söderström.

Known for his “controversial” book, The Testimony of Black Jesus, Nyoni has made tremendous strides in the theatre sector as well where he works hand in hand with talent agency, Centre for Talent Development (CTD).

His first performance was on Wednesday night at Friedhelm Community College where he mingled with diverse personnel in the literary world.

In an interview, Nyoni expressed profound excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be here and interacting with all these wonderful people and seeing all these wonderful places. I often find myself making comparisons to back home and that is one reason why I wanted to come: to gain a sense of perspective.

“It’s difficult to understand the battle while you’re in the middle of it. Now that I’m looking at Zimbabwe from another lens, I am seeing another side of her. Some people know little of Zimbabwe, if anything at all. I am by no means a role model, but I hope whatever impression I leave, will be lasting and positive,” he said.

This is not the first time that Nyoni is interacting with Swedish writers and literary enthusiasts as he first engaged with the Swedish literary scene in 2019 in Kwekwe at the behest of David Mungoshi.

“I can positively say I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him. Over the years, they have translated my poetry collection, included me in magazines such as Karavan and published other works. Some, like Karolina Jeppson, I have met on home soil, but some like Kristian Karlson, my publisher, I am yet to meet.

“It takes me back to the days of pen pals when one would finally put the face to all these lovely people he/she knew from script,” he said.

Nyoni, known for his versatility across genres from plays to poetry, believes that “every idea informs itself on how it wants to come out”.

This dynamic approach has allowed him to craft a diverse body of work that resonates deeply with his Zimbabwean roots, even as it speaks to universal themes.

“Whatever I see, I see through the eye of a Zimbabwean. I love to inject our cosmology into settings where it seemingly doesn’t fit and so seem bizarre.”

This blend of the local and the global is a key hallmark of his writing.

During his time in Sweden, Nyoni is eager to find a new audience for his work and Zimbabwean and African literature while also opening himself up to the world.

He believes there is much that the rest of the world can gain by engaging with African creative voices.

“We as Africa have a lot to offer. That literature needs to be seen. Maybe a handsome Nguni man will cast some literary spells that will make people rethink their perceptions of poverty and warlords,” he said. — @MbuleloMpofu