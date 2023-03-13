Author goes over and beyond in first book launch

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo-based author and entrepreneur Takudzwa Masapa announced his fictional writing tenure in style at Batanai Gardens in Harare as his debut fiction book, “Over and Beyond” got sold out.

Had it been a motivational piece, it being sold out was going to be great, but the debut fictional piece getting that feat was exceptional.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Masapa said he could not believe what happened.

“Before the launch, I had so much fear and asked myself what if people don’t show up? My mum kept on encouraging me and also praying for the event. But wow! It was more than what I expected. It was over and beyond.

“I didn’t think my debut fictional book would be sold out at the book launch. That’s the stuff of dreams. I’m still in shock. I can’t even explain and express the joy in my heart. I am thankful to God!” he said.

Over and Beyond, published by TD Publishing is a romantic tale of cultural proportions with Moses being the protagonist of it, navigating through life’s rugged path and in search of real love irrespective of cultural differences.

The editor of the book, Audrey Chirenje said the success of the book was because of Masapa’s leadership attributes mainly from his motivational books.

“I worked with Takudzwa on this project. It was four months of back- and-forth work behind the scenes. He has three motivational books already so this was his transition into fiction. So, it was quite interesting. The young man is so intelligent and humble so it was not hard at all.

“I am glad the launch was such a success. I have been to the venue and I have never seen it oversubscribed like that. Takudzwa is a leader and has touched so many lives,” Chirenje said.

Masapa, an honourary recipient of the Global African Honoree Authors Award represented Zimbabwe in the second edition of The Mulher Forte African Literature Awards 2022 under the Motivational books category. He is a student at the National University of Science and Technology where he is pursuing a degree in Architecture.

