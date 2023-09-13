Author launches book on mental health

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ONE of the most important societal and family dynamics has to do with how a father relates with his son. The male figure in the society has long been left out, under the guise of being macho and stoic.

Such a relationship has been brought to the fore by author Marks Chitaka who recently launched “Father 2 Son” at the Bulawayo Public Library.

Chitaka, who is a freelance grant writer for non-profit organisations told Chronicle Showbiz what the book entails.

“Father 2 Son is a book with insights in a sequential format providing information to society about men as well as making men understand who they are, what they are made to become, and how they can change the world. Think about the boys or men going through mental health issues because they are told to act strong as men. Areas addressed in the book include finances, mindset, health, growth, marriage and relationship mastery, and sexuality just to mention a few. Readers are in a treat; this is a manual every man needs to guide him through the terrain of life.

“We have often heard stories of how men should always be on top of their game and be superheroes. Life has whirlwinds that affect men on a daily basis. Society has built toxic masculinity on the basis that men are said to man up and live like everything is okay whilst it is not; leading to anxiety, depression, suicide, and being ostracized by the same people they care for. Are we doing enough to care for our young boys and men as a society?” he shared.

The book is an editorial baby of Coach Emmah Incorporation Publishing House.

In an interview with the Editor, Edith N.E Kasukuwere highlighted; “It is imperative for society to learn about men and how their world revolves” It is not enough for one to say they understand how a man functions when they do not understand their anatomy and physiology—understanding how the male functions can only be understood by another male, especially one who is willing to share information with others.”

People in attendance were wife to the author, Mrs. Tatenda Chitaka, Reverend F.Z Chikowo and her wife of the United Methodist Church, the guest speaker Apostle L Musengi, Founder and leader of the Servants of God International Ministry (SOG) which has three assemblies in Bulawayo and one in Harare and Nkayi respectively, Rumbidzai Svosve, Prince Simon and Supreme Toastmasters President Carl Maswoswa.

A young boy called Anotidaishe Magengezha gave an inspirational poem about how fathers are important in one’s life. The auspicious launch was also graced by the sensational guitarist par excellence, Tariro Negitare who gave an astounding performance that left the audience screaming for more.

Matthew Chishumba then delivered a mouth-watering performance to seal off the launch and to celebrate the birth of a vision; Father 2 Son Movement. Cynthia Chieza and Ronald Spindiye directed proceedings at the event.

