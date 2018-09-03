Author launches debut motivational book

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO author Kenneth James Du Plooy successfully launched his debut motivational book titled, Smashing your Limitations, at the Homestead over the weekend.

Du Plooy (34) pointed out that his 87-page inspirational book came about after he realised that he lacked self belief and that was his major limitation in achieving his goals.

“I was that person who had low self-esteem as a result I couldn’t believe in myself as such that was a major set-back as I failed to achieve my goals,” said Du Plooy.

The writer, who is a medical practitioner, went on to reveal that before he penned this motivational book, he even failed to inspire people who interacted with him in his medical field.

“In my interactions with a number of people from different backgrounds, I failed to spark hope in that person who seemed be haunted by the “I cannot” thought pattern because I faced that challenge also,” he explained.

In a bid to overturn that challenge that seems to be haunting a number of people in society, in this book Du Pooly says: “Identify the challenges, devise some means on how to overcome them, implement the strategies on how to overcome those challenges.”

The motivational book also states that some people spend a lot of time on things that do not add value to their lives.

“I have noted with concern that there are some people who begin the day without having a plan for that particular day or even targets and end up doing things that are unproductive and realise later that they have wasted precious time,” he laments in the book.

He adds: At the end of the week they wouldn’t have achieved anything and in most cases this affects their resolution.”

In the book, Du Plooy points out that there are some people who are entangled in fear of the unknown as a result that becomes a major impediment in their course of life.

He goes on to say in the book: “It’s not for me or us attitude has been a successful stumbling block to many people”. However, he rightfully offers a solution: “There are people who can’t grab opportunities in certain parts of the country because they have resigned to the detrimental belief that “it’s not for me or it’s ours”.

“But it’s wrong; everyone has to jump to the opportunity if it arises in any part of the country.”

He revealed that he spent nine months in coming up with the book that was published by Billionaire publishers owned by young entrepreneur and success coach Marshal Chiza.