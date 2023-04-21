Author to publish five books in 25 years

Blessing Karubwa

A ONE-TIME published author says he will periodically publish his five books which were written over 25 years.

Ike Mthandazo Dube (43) published his first novel in 1996, and his final book, which was inspired by Albert Einstein, was written in 2021.

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist, widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest and most influential physicists of all time. Einstein is best known for developing the theory of relativity.

The author whose future plan is to focus on publishing, mentoring, innovating and establishing a replica to Silicon Valley said he was not publishing his books due to financial challenges that he has been facing.

The first of the author’s five volumes, whose motivation is to leave a legacy, is anticipated to be published in November and is titled “Quotable Quotes.”

“In terms of publishing the books I intend to publish the first one, Quotable Quotes, this year on November 23. In this book, I wrote my own quotes and elaborated the denotation about them. In 2025 I will publish, ‘Is South Africa become my second home?’, followed by ‘The World of Ike Mthandazo Dube’ which should be expected in 2027 followed by ‘Impilo ifana nevili’ in 2029, and finally ‘Anthologies’ in 2031. It’s like the music you can’t release five albums same time.

“Is South Africa become my second home? Was written in 2009, Quotable quotes in 2021, the world of Ike Mthandazo Dube in 2006 while Impilo ifana nevili was written in 1996,” he said

At the age of 28, he wrote his first book, which in-depth examined the discrimination faced by Zimbabweans in South Africa.

The father of non-left Zimbabwe for South Africa in 2006 before coauthoring a book titled “Road to Lindela” which was published in 2008.

Now it is easier to publish a book, he claimed, as compared to yester years when it required authors’ significant amount of capital.

“I grew up in the 90s and I lacked proper mentorship as I had no one to guide me through despite that I had a zeal and a gift of writing. I wrote my first book at the age of 16 but by then it was very difficult to get published in Zimbabwe considering the age so l kept my scripts until l came to SA where I got close to SA artists and I began visiting poetry sessions. l mean the exposure was/ is huge this side,” said Mr. Dube.

