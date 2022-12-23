Authority warns on skin lighteners

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

THE MEDICINES Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned the public about the danger of using unapproved skin-lightening products being sold by some beauty salons and wellness shops.

The warning follows the proliferation of skin-lightening products not registered with the MCAZ, which is the licensing and regulatory board.

Skin-lightening creams, also known as skin-brightening creams, are designed to lighten the skin for those with dark complexions. The creams are often used to spot-treat dark areas of the skin, such as age spots or acne scars.

While these creams can be prescribed for specific skin conditions, they can have side effects. The risks can be serious, especially with over-the-counter creams that may not have been dermatologically tested.

Skin-lightening products can come in the form of creams, lotions, oils, and serums.

In a statement, MCAZ acting director general, Mr Richard Rukwata said the MCAZ has not registered any injectable vitamins for skin lightening.

“The MCAZ warns the public of the dangers associated with the use of skin-lightening products such as oral/ injectable glutathione and injectable vitamins. To date, there are no clinical trials that have evaluated the use of oral/ injectable glutathione and injectable vitamins for skin lightening,” he said.

Mr Rukwata said MCAZ has not approved or registered any injectable products or such products for skin lightening.

He said the use of skin-lightening products is associated with effects on the human body.

“The use of skin lightening products is associated with many side effects which include toxic effects on the liver, kidneys and the nervous system. Furthermore, the effects may include severe skin reactions such as Stevens Johnson’s syndrome, hives or allergic reactions, weight gain, losing pigment of the hair, eye infections and disorders,” said Mr Rukwata.

“Glutathione also affects the production of melanin, the pigment that gives human hair, skin and eyes their colour. Injectable glutathione is sometimes paired with intravenous vitamin C which may form kidney stones if the urine is acidic.”

Mr Rukwata said large doses of Vitamin C have resulted in haemodialysis in patients with glucose 6 phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency. He said other risks include transmission of infectious agents, such as HIV, hepatitis C and B.

Most of these products are largely found in salons and beauty shops. Mr Rukwata said the sale of such products is illegal and warned members of the public against buying the products.

“It is concerning that several salons, wellness and beauty shops are offering all kinds of beauty enhancements, services and skin treatment products. It is an offence to sell unauthorised medicines without authorisation,” he said.

Mr Rukwata said the MCAZ’s role is to protect the safety and health of the general public

“The mandate of the MCAZ is to protect public health by ensuring that all medicines and medical devices on the market are safe, effective and of good quality. In order to uphold this mandate, all medicines should be registered with the MCAZ prior to marketing and use,” he said.

A Bulawayo dermatologist, Dr Donald Mutangadura said the use of skin-lightening products is not advisable as it comes with dire consequences.

“The use of skin-lightening products is not advisable because it has many serious side effects. Skincare products manipulate the natural human skin and make it thin, making it prone to cancer and other skin infections,” he said.–@Sagepapie14