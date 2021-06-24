Awa Khiwe hooks people with Babakazi teaser . . . Single out tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IF Germany-based Zimbabwe-born rapper, Awa Khiwe’s teaser of the track Babakazi is anything to go by, then definitely the song that will be released tomorrow is going to be a hit.

The Nkayi rap queen dropped the 15-second long teaser on her social media platforms on Wednesday and the bars show that the country’s hip hop is surely safe.

The track which she worked on alongside Ghanaian producer Stallion is expected out tomorrow.

As usual, every time Awa picks up the mic, she does not forsake her roots as she sings proudly in her Ndebele mother language, something she continued to do on this.

“Ngizamile ukubalekela imizwa yami, kodwa hayi, khanya ngiyazifela ngawe. Ngizatshela ubabakazi, ubabakazi, ngifuna ekhaya bebekwazi,” rhymes Awa in the teaser posted on her Twitter timeline.

Since time immemorial, it has been a norm that most African women inform their aunts on their relationships as they have been considered the best relationship advisers. Awa has captured this process through the forthcoming track. All eyes are now on the rapper if she will definitely live up to billing or not. – @mthabisi_mthire