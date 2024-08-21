Awa Khiwe, Sisa Senkosi, Vusa Mkhaya, Msiz’kay to headline Isintu Fest UK edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimbabwean musicians from both home and abroad are set to unite in the United Kingdom for the third edition of the Isintu Fest, which will be held this Saturday.

The festival will take place outdoors at Fillongley Hall in Coventry, featuring performances from Bulawayo-based Msiz’kay, Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya, Germany-based Awa Khiwe, and UK-based artistes Sisa Senkosi, DJ Zie, and Linric Toto.

One of the festival’s organisers, Sisa Senkosi, shared that preparations are in full swing, with all artistes eager to deliver show-stopping performances.

“This is the third edition of the festival, with the first held in Botswana in 2023, followed by the second in Eswatini later that year.

‘The original UK edition was planned for September 2022 but had to be cancelled due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

“We’re thrilled to finally host the festival in England and are also looking forward to our upcoming edition in South Africa this September,” said Sisa Senkosi.

She explained that the performers were carefully selected to showcase a variety of genres and highlight the diversity of Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage.

“The line-up is inspired by our desire to amplify non-mainstream genres and artistes. We aim to preserve our cultures and traditions through music and dance.”

Attendees can expect a unique experience at Isintu Fest, which is designed to celebrate culture and community.

“Isintu Fest is for the people, by the people. We encourage everyone to bring their dancing shoes and be ready for a memorable festival,” added Sisa Senkosi.—@mthabisi_mthire