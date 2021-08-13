Awa Khiwe, Stella collaboration on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AT a time the nation is celebrating liberation war heroes, Chimurenga music is set to be revived with a lace of hip-hop as a collaboration between yesteryear great Stella Chiweshe and fast-rising rapper Awa Khiwe is on the cards.

The two songstresses recently met for the first time at a show in Berlin and their chemistry has pushed them to think outside the box and offer their followers a first of its kind collaboration.

Speaking from her base in Germany, Awa Khiwe said she was humbled to meet Chiweshe who came up with the idea of a collaboration.

“The first thing she said was that we should do something together. I was overjoyed as getting so much love from a legend like her was a dream come true. I love how open-minded she is as some people who make traditional music don’t want it to be mixed with modern sounds.

“Hip-hop is considered as street music which is usually labelled as gangster or immoral. When she suggested the collaboration, I was so happy because I wanted to ask her, but I was scared because I didn’t know if she’d be comfortable having her spiritual sound fused with hip-hop.

“We connected spiritually as well and I’m sure we’ll do something great together,” said the Ngeke Bengimele hit-maker.

Awa Khiwe said collaborating with someone she has looked up to all her life will be a dream come true.

“It was an honour to be embraced by the Queen Mother. She’s a legend and powerhouse. I grew up listening to her songs and I couldn’t believe I was in the same room with her.

“She’s so humble and sweet. She came backstage after my performance, dancing and ululating and hugged and told me that I was an amazing artiste. We took pictures and she said instead of saying cheese let’s say chibage. I love her,” said Awa Khiwe.

Awa’s star is soaring and if clips of her performance at the event that was hosted by Humboldt Forum are anything to go by, she is a big star in the making. On one of the clips of her performance of the song, Turn up the bass that features acclaimed DJ Tira, audiences are heard clamouring for an encore after being thrilled by the song’s lyrics.

Quizzed when this song that was an instant hit at the show would be released, Awa sadly said: “The song hasn’t been released yet and I don’t know when we’re putting it out. There are too many issues regarding the track and I’m even planning to take that video down.” – @mthabisi_mthire