Award-winning cast brings “Song Unburied” to life

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A must-see play titled “Song Unburied” will take centre stage at the Theatre in the Park in Harare for a short run from August 2 to 9, starting at 6pm daily.

“Song Unburied” was written by prolific novelist and journalist Panashe Chigumadzi, who grew up in South Africa.

The play was produced and directed by Daves Guzha of Rooftop Promotions and features a stellar cast of award-winning actresses such as Charmaine Munjeri and Dalma Chiwereva, supported by Tinevimbo Chimbetete. The production is enhanced by sensational music from Abel Mafuleni.

“Song Unburied” is an intergenerational story of re-memory, remembering, and reparation, following the troubled spirit of the British Museum’s newly appointed First Black Curator, Rambisayi Mangosho, as she discovers the bones of anti-colonial heroine Mbuya Nehanda in its basement. Just before Rambi begins her new appointment at the Museum, her grandmother – the only one who knew what to do with her troubling dreams – passes away.

Unable to return to Zimbabwe to bury her grandmother, Rambi immerses herself in the “diversity and inclusion” work of the museum, which has cynically hired her in the wake of historic protest and contestation.

“As she begins work on the Great African Civilisations exhibition, she finds solace and guidance in the company of Tsitsi, a war veteran who has been the museum’s caretaker since gaining asylum in the UK. They discover they share the totem – they are both vaChihera. Upon discovering the bones of Mbuya Nehanda and other leaders of Zimbabwe’s anti-colonial wars in the museum’s basement, both Rambi and Tsitsi recognise the voices from the troubling dreams,” said Guzha.

Tsitsi warns Rambi that the bones cannot simply be removed or returned without a ritual.

“This and other twists will surely keep theatre audiences captivated as the cast delivers on stage. Perhaps for those not in the know, Chigumadzi is a Zimbabwean born in 1991 but grew up in South Africa. She has published her writing in a variety of media. She has been a columnist for The Guardian, Die Zeit, The New York Times, The Washington Post, New York Review of Books, and Chimurenga.

“She was a founder of VANGUARD, a magazine designed to give space to young, black South African women interested in how queer identities, pan-Africanism, and Black Consciousness intersect. At the start of her career, Chigumadzi worked as a reporter for CNBC Africa. Chigumadzi draws on the history of Zimbabwe in her work, exploring national and personal histories and identities,” said Guzha.

“Her first novel, Sweet Medicine, was published in 2015, winning the K Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award. Her 2017 narrative essay These Bones Will Rise Again drew on Shona perspectives to explore the concept of the ‘Mothers of the Nation’ and interrogated perceptions of Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana in Zimbabwe. While studying and writing on the legacies of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, Chigumadzi also writes about modern identities for southern Africans,” added Guzha. @mthabisi_mthire