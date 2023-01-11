Award-winning filmmaker John Mabuyane finds solace through theatre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Hailing from Entumbane in Bulawayo, John Mabuyane is a man on a mission to make a mark for himself in the Zimbabwean film industry.

A graduate of Nhimbe Trust, the talented filmmaker made headlines soon after the Covid-19 induced lockdowns were eased when he opened theatre doors in Zimbabwe with his one-hander stage play titled “Dick Print” which addressed issues of toxic masculinity.

Since then, he has proven to be a force to reckon with, proving that Bulawayo is indeed an arts hub. He further went on to grab a role in a Nama award-winning Nelned production, Poor Cousins, The story of Nehanda and the international award-winning film Gonarezhou the movie.

Sharing his inspiration to venture into film with Chronicle Showbiz, Mabuyane said: “Sydney Taivavashe believed in me, a young boy from Bulawayo who wanted to act. He saw my talent, gave me an opportunity and turned me into a diamond.

“He is my arts godfather and I look up to him always.”

Mabuyane said through theatre, he finds solace.

“When I’m on stage, I feel like a god. I own it. Theatre is my home, it’s my first love. Thank you so much to Nhimbe Trust, Raisedon Baya, Memory Kumbota, Elton Sibanda and Norbert Makoche as you are behind the thespian that I am,” he said.

The multi-talented actor is a jack of all trades, a young visionary, and a multi-talented artist. He is the director of John Mabuyane Films which at present is producing three television productions for two different stations.

From an actor to a screenwriter, director, acting coach and now producer, his short film Scars/Amanxeba once won best short film at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and the film scooped the Best Actress award.

To give back to society, Mabuyane is preparing to host a screen acting masterclasses in Bulawayo. – @mthabisi_mthire