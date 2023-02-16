Awareness campaigns benefit people with albinism

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

PEOPLE living with albinism have over the years been marginalised due to some historical cultural beliefs within African societies.

The situation is however slowly changing for the better because of the awareness campaigns and empowerment projects meant to benefit people living with albinism.

What is encouraging is that people living with albinism are taking advantage of these opportunities to better their lives.

Bulawayo based Albinism Konnect Band made up of 11 people living with Albinism is a good example of individuals living with albinism that have decided to break barriers and benefit from opportunities in the music industry.

Through help from the Albinism Konnect Programme, the band is set to launch its debut album titled ‘One people’, which has six tracks that seek to address the day-to-day challenges faced by people living with albinism.

In an interview, the band manager Willard Musiyarira said the album has love songs and also addresses other social issues.

“Some of the songs highlight the day-to-day challenges that people with albinism continue to face such as abductions, killings, sexual abuse, discrimination, harmful cultural beliefs, skin cancer, abuse in marriages and general negative perceptions,” said Musiyarira.

Founded last year, the Albinism Konnect Band took long to record songs due to financial challenges.

Mr Musiyarira said the band only managed to shoot a video of one song on their debut album and was therefore appealing for resources to shoot videos for the remaining five songs.